Police Investigate Stabbing

Windsor Police are investigating a stabbing.

Police say that around 8:30pm on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2018 they were called to the area of Wyandotte Street West and Church Street.

Officers arrived and located a male and a female victim in the area. The male had sustained serious injuries as a result of a stabbing and the female had minor injuries.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.

Investigation revealed that they arranged to meet with a male and female who were known to them. They attempted to sell a piece of jewelry but the suspect took it and began to walk away. This lead to an altercation and the victims being injured. The two suspects fled the area.

Officers from the Major Crime Branch continue to investigate.