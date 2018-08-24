Police Investigate Early Morning Assault

Windsor Police are investing an early morning assault.

Police say around 1:45am on Thursday, August 24, 2018 officers were in the area of Giles Boulevard West when they heard a disturbance from the alleyway, east of Bruce Avenue.

Officers located a male who was with a group of people. The male was bleeding from the head and advised that he was victim of an assault. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation revealed the victim was assaulted by three male suspects.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident as some parties are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.