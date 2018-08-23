Police Arrest Man With Crossbow

Windsor Police have arrested a man with a crossbow

Police say that just after 11pm on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 they were called to a restaurant in the 1500 block of Lauzon Road for a report offensive weapons. Information was received that a male threw an axe and fired an arrow from a crossbow at the complainant as he was driving away.

Officers spoke to the complainant who was in his vehicle with a group of friends at a nearby parking lot. They flashed their vehicle lights into the restaurant to get someone’s attention when a male suspect exited the store while holding a crossbow. An argument ensued and the suspect threatened the complainant and the group left in their two vehicles. While driving away the suspect threw an axe at the complainants vehicle.

The complainant returned to the area to check on his friend who had pulled over. While at this location he observed the suspect pointing the crossbow at them and he heard the sound of an arrow whistling as he drove by.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect in a nearby establishment. He was placed under arrest without incident and found to be in possession of a crossbow and arrows. The suspect was also found to be breaching the conditions of an undertaking to abstain from the consumption of alcohol.

Marko Boskovic, a 29-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, assault with a weapon

and ail to comply with undertaking.