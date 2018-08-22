OPP Lay More Racing Charges

OPP laid two more racing charges in separate incidents on August 21st, 2018.

A 32-year-old Scarborough woman was stopped on Highway 401 in Lakeshore at approximately 11:30am travelling in excess of 50 km/h over the posted 100.

Later in the day at approximately 4pm, a vehicle was stopped on Highway 3 in Tecumseh as a 21-year-old Kingsville man was travelling in excess of 50 km/h over the posted 80 .

Both drivers will each appear in a Windsor court on September 24th, 2018.