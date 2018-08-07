OPP Hand Out Several Tickets This Past Long Weekend

This past long weekend OPP held several proactive traffic and vessel enforcement initiatives on Essex County area roads and waterways.

Two initiatives took place on August 6th, 2018 in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

On Highway 3 in Tecumseh nine tickets were issued, including one cellular phone violation and one commercial motor vehicle driver charged with speeding.

On County Road 22 in Lakeshore ten tickets were issued along with two warnings.

OPP marine operators also reported heavy pleasure craft traffic over the weekend on local waterways. Three separate rescues including operators of a raft, numerous paddle boarders and an overturned catamaran were assisted to shore near the Belle River.

The marine unit reports several provincial offence notices issued under the liquor licence and Canada shipping acts.