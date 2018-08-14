NEW INFORMATION: One Person Shot On Henry Ford Centre Drive

Last updated: Tuesday August 14th, 11:53am

Windsor Police are investigating a shooting which occurred in a residence located in the 1200 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive.

It happened around 3:15am Tuesday morning.

Police say that initial reports indicate a lone male suspect entered the residence, dressed all in black and wearing a ski mask. The suspect brandished what is believed to be a handgun. Investigators believe the handgun was fired a number of times, with projectiles striking the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this may have been a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.