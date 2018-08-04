Man Dead In Leamington After Altercation

OPP are investigating an incident that took place between 8pm ans 10pm on August 3rd, 2018 in the 100 block of Talbot Street East in Leamington that left one person dead.

According to OPP, two men were involved in a physical altercation. A 54 year old Leamington man, was taken to a local hospital later in the evening where he was pronounced deceased.

The other involved man was arrested and remains in custody pending further investigation.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have observed this altercation or may have any information that may assist in the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.