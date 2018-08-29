Drunk Woman Arrested On Motorcycle With No Helmet

An Essex woman is facing charges after OPP allege she was driving a motorcycle while drunk.

Police say around 8 pm on August 26th, 2018 an officer observed a female operating a motorcycle without a helmet near County Road 50 in Colchester South Township. The officer stopped the woman and found her exhibiting signs of impairment.

Ashley Toews, age 38 was arrested and has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

She also faces a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and 7-day vehicle impoundment.