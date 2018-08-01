Drug Bust On Drouillard Road

On Tuesday, officers acting on a judicial authorization searched a residence in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road.

At 8:15pm, officers located the suspect of the investigation nearby the residence. He was quickly placed under arrest. The suspect was found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs.

Officers seized 14.2 grams of suspected cocaine, 13 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 0.1 grams of suspected fentanyl, 14.5 grams of suspected hydromorphone tablets, a conducted energy weapon, 0.5 grams of an unknown blue/pink powder, 1.0 grams of an unknown orange powder, 9.0 grams of an unknown green powder, 3 digital scales, packaging, and $2,040 of Canadian currency.

Joseph Stachow, a 33 year old male from Windsor, is charged with several drug trafficking related charges, possession of a prohibited weapon and 2 counts of breach of probation