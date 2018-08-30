Downtown Officers Make Quick Robbery Arrest

Police officers on patrol downtown were in the right place at the right time to catch a robbery suspect.

It was around 8am on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 that the officers were on routine patrol downtown in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane when they came across a male laying on the ground.

As officers approached, the male and civilians began pointing frantically toward a male suspect who was walking away. The suspect looked toward officers and began to run from the scene. Officers learned that the suspect assaulted the 62-year-old victim and forcibly took his backpack away.

Officers engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect who was still in possession of the backpack. The suspect was placed under arrest and the property was returned to the victim.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Christopher Hamilton, a 34-year-old male from Windsor is charged with robbery.