Dog Owner Charged After Dog Attacked

A LaSalle dog owner is facing charges after their dog attacked another.

Police say it happened on August 1st in the area of Michael Crescent.

They say that the attacking dog managed to get off his leash and pounced on a smaller dog as it was going by on a sidewalk with its owner.

The little dog did not suffer any serious injury as its owner quickly managed to separate the two dogs.

Police say that this was not the first time such an incident occurred with this particular dog. , and as a result, the owner of the dog that did the attacking was charged with “permit dog to bite, attack, threaten, harass, chase, kill or injure a domestic animal” contrary to the Town of LaSalle bylaw.

The maximum fine upon conviction is $5,000.