Charges Laid After Sexual Assault Investigation

Charges have been laid following a sexual assault investigation.

Windsor Police say that in early May of 2018 they began an investigation involving a historical sexual assault.

On May 22nd, 2018 investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located in Emeryville and seized a number of computers and electronic storage devices.

During the course of the investigation a second victim reported to police similar occurrences involving the same suspect.

Both adult complainants reported being victimized when they were minors.

John Vannoordennen, a 51-year-old male from Emeryville, is charged with numerous offences including sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a young person, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age and possession of child pornography.

Officers continue to investigate, and believe that the potential for further victims may exist.