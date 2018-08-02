Brampton Truck Driver Charged After 401 Crash

A truck driver from Brampton is charged after a crash on the 401.

It happened around 1am on August 2nd, 2018 in the westbound lanes near Scane Road.

OPP say that the driver lost control and rolled the truck onto its side and it came to rest in the north ditch.

There were no injuries reported.

Highway 401 was closed for approximately ten hours to allow for clean-up of the scene and removal of the tractor-trailer.

The 39-year-old male driver Parminder Deeng has been charged with careless driving.