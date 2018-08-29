Assault Suspects Turn Selves In At Police HQ

Wednesday August 29th, 2018

Posted at 12:52pm

Crime
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police have arrested three men in connection with an assault earlier this month.

On Thursday August 24th at 1:45am, officers were in the area of Giles Boulevard West when they heard a disturbance from the alleyway, east of Bruce Avenue.

Officers located a man who was with a group of people. The man was bleeding from the head and advised that he was victim of an assault. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were later able to identify the suspects.

All three suspects turned themselves in at Windsor Police headquarters and were placed under arrest.

Christopher Wallace, a 26 year old male from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault.

Gregory Lewis, a 31 year old male from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Joshua Dresser, a 31 year old male from Belle River, is charged with aggravated assault.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.