Assault Suspects Turn Selves In At Police HQ

Windsor Police have arrested three men in connection with an assault earlier this month.

On Thursday August 24th at 1:45am, officers were in the area of Giles Boulevard West when they heard a disturbance from the alleyway, east of Bruce Avenue.

Officers located a man who was with a group of people. The man was bleeding from the head and advised that he was victim of an assault. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were later able to identify the suspects.

All three suspects turned themselves in at Windsor Police headquarters and were placed under arrest.

Christopher Wallace, a 26 year old male from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault.

Gregory Lewis, a 31 year old male from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Joshua Dresser, a 31 year old male from Belle River, is charged with aggravated assault.