Assault Suspect Wanted On Warrant

Police are still looking for one suspect after a fight at a restaurant downtown in May.

The incident took place on Saturday May 26th around 2:50am in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Police were able to identify two more suspects who were involved in the assault. One suspect was arrested July 19th. Michell Demarse, a 19 year old male from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault.

A warrant has been issued for the other suspect who was identified as 21-year-old Ali Bitar from Tecumseh. He’s wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault.

Bitar is described as male, with olive skin, 20-25 years old, goatee, slender build, wearing a white sweater, short dark hair, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com