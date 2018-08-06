Archeological Test Digs Delays Belle River Road Construction 

Construction on West River Street and Notre Dame Street in Belle River is delayed.

Town officials say that the initial phase of construction has uncovered aboriginal artifacts of pottery, arrow heads and tools within the construction area. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport has directed additional archeological test digs in the area adjacent to Optimist Park which has resulted in a delay of the construction project.

In light of this delay West Belle River Road and West River Street were opened for the holiday weekend and could remain open for the duration of the archeological test digs, which are estimated to take 2 to 3 weeks.

The Town is continuing to review with the contractor and consultant what other aspects of project construction can be completed in the interim along with evaluating the project schedules.