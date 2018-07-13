Woman Facing Drunk Driving Charge After Head On Crash

Friday July 13th, 2018

Posted at 3:41pm

City News
Police have arrested a Windsor woman after a head on collision on Pillette Road.

On Friday July 13th at approximately 3:00am officers were dispatched to a report of a head-on collision between two vehicles in the 2400 block of Pillette Road.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles with extensive front end damage. There was a large field of debris from the collision on the roadway.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours and an investigation was launched.

A 32-year-old female from Windsor was arrested and is facing a charge of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

