Windsor-St. Clair Rotary Inducts New President For 2018/2019

There is a new president for Rotary Club of Windsor-St. Clair.

Terry Cloutier, who for the past 31 years has served as the Manager of Employment Services for Community Living Windsor, will take the lead for the 2018/2019 Rotary year.

A Rotarian for more than a decade, Cloutier plans to take a number of initiatives across the finish line. “We will install little free libraries, complete garden beds for a seniors’ residence and undertake a third round of bike lights for immigrant workers,” she says. “A significant new focus will be developing an initiative to assist persons with mental health and drug addictions in our community. There is a great need here!”

This year’s theme for Rotary clubs across the globe is to ‘Be the Inspiration’. “We recently redid our Club’s vision statement which will drive our focus on sustainable programs to improve literacy, focus on youth, provide clean water and enhance green spaces,” she explains. “We hope that through the implementation of these projects, we will inspire others in our community to join us in these service efforts.”