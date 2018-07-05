Windsor South Little League Concession Building Broken Into Twice

Windsor Police are investigating after the concession building operated by Windsor South Little League at Central Park was broken into twice in the past week.

League officials say overnight Monday someone pried open the serving window metal doors that were secured by locks and took over $500 in concession inventory and their cash float.

Then overnight Tuesday they building was hit again. This time they damaged the doors, stealing inventory and food preparation equipment including our hot dog roller.

They also say the entire place was trashed.

In total, over $2,000 in equipment and inventory has been stolen.

“It is especially challenging that we are preparing to host a provincial tournament starting July 28th, ” said Windsor South Little League in a Facebook post. “The stolen equipment was purchased through fundraising activities such as tag days and concession sales.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.