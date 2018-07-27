Windsor Man Charged With Multiple Sexual Assault Related Offences

A Windsor man is facing multiple sexual assault related charges.

Police say that on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 they began an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in the area of Elliott Street East and Elsmere Avenue.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male approached a female who was loading her young child into a vehicle. The suspect pushed past the complainant and kissed her child and then touched her inappropriately. The complainant was able to get away and the suspect walked away. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Then on Monday, June 25th, 2018, officers received a similar complainant from another adult female victim which took place in the same area. She stated that she was in the 800 block of Elliott Street East when she was approached by an unknown male. The male touched her inappropriately and attempted to kiss her. She backed away from the male and they went their separate ways.

Through the investigation police were able to identify the alleged suspect.

On Saturday, July 14, 2018, officers attended his residence and placed the suspect under arrest.

Investigators continue to investigate and believe the potential for further victims may exist.

Traiji Altlais, a 68 year old male from Windsor, is charged with sexual interference and three counts of sexual assault.