Windsor Man Charged After Assault

A Windsor man is facing assault charges.

Police say that around 9am on Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 they were called to the area of Erie Street East and Elsmere Avenue for an assault with a weapon. Information was received that a male with an expandable baton assaulted a victim and was last seen walking westbound on Erie Street.

Multiple units attended the area in search of the suspect and to speak with the victim. Officers spoke to the victim who said they were approached by the suspect in the area of Erie Street East and Elsmere. The suspect began striking the victim with the baton and a struggle ensued. While struggling with the suspect, the victim yelled out for a witness to call the police. The suspect subsequently walked away.

Officers located the suspect in the 600 block of Marentette Avenue and tried to place him under arrest. The suspect refused to comply and advanced on officers while holding the baton. Police used their taser, but the suspect continued to resist his arrest. Officers were able to gain control of the suspect and place him under arrest.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

David Greganti, a 45-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, resist arrest and two counts of assault peace officer with a weapon.