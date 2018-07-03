Windsor Man Arrested After Running From Police With A Hatchet In His Pants

A Windsor man is facing charges after an incident over the weekend.

Police say that around 12:30pm on Sunday, July 1st, 2018 they were called to the area of McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road East for a report of a male riding a bicycle with a large knife concealed in his pants.

Officers obtained a description and located the male as he was riding a bicycle in the area of Jackson Park. Using the P.A. system in their cruiser they directed the man to stop, but he refused.

The male eventually got off the bicycle and began to run directly toward many families and children enjoying the splash pad area of the park.

Officers pursued on foot and tackled the male. A physical struggled ensued, and officers deployed a taser to assist in gaining control of the suspect.

The male was then arrested.

An investigation revealed that the man had been in possession of a hatchet with a taped handle, an air soft pistol and a small quantity of suspected Oxycodone tablets

Darrell McNaughton, a 38-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with obstructing a police officer, resist arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of breach probation.