Variety Store Robbery Suspect Identified And Charged

Windsor Police have arrested and charged a suspect in a variety store robbery.

Police say it happened around 7:30pm on Friday July 6th, 2018 in the 100 block of Erie Street East.

They say that an adult male suspect entered the business with clothing concealing his face. The suspect was brandishing a knife and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect ultimately fled the store on foot with a quantity of cash.

The Windsor Police Forensic Identification Unit attended and processes the scene and the lone adult male suspect was identified.

On Tuesday July 10th, 2018 members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E) Squad located the suspect in the 1300 block of McKay Avenue and arrested him without incident.

Daniel Pinnance, a 35-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, wear a disguise with intent to commit robbery, breach recognizance and breach probation.