Two Charged After University Avenue Incident

Two Windsor men are facing charges after a dispute turned violent.

Police say that around 4:45am on Wednesday, July 11th, 2018 they were called to a multi-unit building located in the 1300 block of University Avenue West for a report of a robbery.

Upon arrival officers found two adult male victims suffering from non-life-threatening laceration and stab wound injuries.

The injured males were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police say that the involved unit displayed evidence indicating that a violent struggle had recently taken place and officers secured the residence and launched an investigation.

A canvas of the area was conducted, and witness statements were obtained.

Officers located a third adult male at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries consistent with being in a violent encounter. It was confirmed that this third male was involved in the incident as well.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to search the involved residence.

The investigation determined that all three males were known to one another and had been together in the involved unit in the early morning hours of July 11th, 2018 when a dispute broke out.

The dispute turned violent, with all three parties receiving their injuries.

As a result of the investigation, two of the three injured males have been charged.

Michael Courtemanche, a 23-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

David Sirls, a 42-year-old male from Windsor is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, three counts of breach probation, and breach recognizance.