This Snuggle Bug Needs A Home

Sunday July 8th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Written by For The Love of Paws:

Boyka is a male, 2 year old, 17 lbs. Loulou Mix

He is a “snuggle bug” and greets everyone he meets with a wagging tail. He loves to play ,but knows when to settle down for cuddles! He gets along with dogs and cats. He adapts well to new surroundings.

He loves to sit on his fosters deck and watch the world go by.

More information on how to adopt from For The Love of Paws can be found on their website.

