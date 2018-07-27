Tenants Find Landlord Naked On Their Couch

Some tenants of a Wheatley apartment arrived home to a surprise Thursday.

According to Chatham-Kent Police their landlord was found sitting on their couch with no clothes on.

The door to their apartment had also been taken off its hinges.

The landlord, a 63-year-old Wheatley man was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and forcible entry. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

