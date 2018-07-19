Suspect Arrested After Alert Windsorite Reports Break And Enter

Windsor Police was able to arrest a break and enter suspect thanks to the help of an alert citizen.

Police say that around 4:10pm on Wednesday, July 18th, 2018 they were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Dougall Avenue for a break and enter in progress.

The alert citizen observed a suspicious male climb the rear alleyway fence of a nearby residence and go into the backyard.

Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect exiting the rear door of the residence. He was quickly placed under arrest without incident and found to be in possession of electronics belonging to the homeowner.

Wayne Schreiner, a 36-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter.