Sunday Afternoon Crash Sends Family To Hospital
Liz Thorne
Monday July 23rd, 2018
Posted at 10:33am
A crash Sunday afternoon sent a family of four to the hospital.
It happened around 4:30pm on July 22nd at the intersection of Essex County Roads 15 and 18 in Essex.
OPP say that a vehicle occupied by two adults and two children was travelling eastbound on County Road 18 was struck by another vehicle occupied by a lone male driver travelling north on County Road 15.
The occupants of the eastbound vehicle were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old Essex man was not injured and has been charged with careless driving.
