Sunday Afternoon Crash Sends Family To Hospital

Monday July 23rd, 2018

Posted at 10:33am

County News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


A crash Sunday afternoon sent a family of four to the hospital.

It happened around 4:30pm on July 22nd at the intersection of Essex County Roads 15 and 18 in Essex.

OPP say that a vehicle occupied by two adults and two children was travelling eastbound on County Road 18 was struck by another vehicle occupied by a lone male driver travelling north on County Road 15.

The occupants of the eastbound vehicle were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old Essex man was not injured and has been charged with careless driving.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.