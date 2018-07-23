Sunday Afternoon Crash Sends Family To Hospital



A crash Sunday afternoon sent a family of four to the hospital.

It happened around 4:30pm on July 22nd at the intersection of Essex County Roads 15 and 18 in Essex.

OPP say that a vehicle occupied by two adults and two children was travelling eastbound on County Road 18 was struck by another vehicle occupied by a lone male driver travelling north on County Road 15.

The occupants of the eastbound vehicle were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old Essex man was not injured and has been charged with careless driving.