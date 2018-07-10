Police Say No Foul Play Suspected After Board With Nails Found In Local Park

Windsor Police say that foul play is not suspected after a board with nails protruding was stepped on by a 9-year old girl in a city park.

It happened on Sunday July 8th, 2018 at Realtor Park. The 9-year-old girl received a minor injury.

Police say that the girl’s father was concerned that the board had possibly been set as a trap, as it had been concealed in a hole dug in the ground.

The matter received considerable media and social media attention.

During the evening hours of Monday July 9th, 2018 police say that they received a phone call from a parent who believed they had some information of the subject.

Officers attended a residence and investigation revealed that two young boys had been responsible for the board.The boys had been playing in the park and set the board with nails in a hole with the intention of catching rodents in the area.

The boys were extremely remorseful, and informed their parents as soon as they realized someone had been injured.

Police have determined that there was no foul play or intent to cause harm to a person in regards to this matter.