Police Recover Stolen Baseball Club Property

Wednesday July 11th, 2018

Posted at 1:19pm

Crime
Windsor Police  recovered stolen property from the Windsor Central Baseball League.

The break ins happens at their trailer parked in Optimist Community Park in the 1000 block of Ypres Avenue

The first happened around May 16th and the most recent happened overnight on July 9th.

Police say that investigators from the  Property Crimes Unit were successful in recovering a vast majority of the stolen property, and it has been returned to the rightful owner.

There is no suspect yet and it remains under investigation.

