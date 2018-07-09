Police Make Pot Bust After Apartment Fire

Police have arrested two people and seized marijuana after an apartment fire in Downtown Windsor.

Firefighters and police were called around 7:30am Sunday to the 800 block of Ouellette for an apartment fire.

After the fire was out, police located a bag inside the apartment with a large quantity of suspected marijuana. Officers seized approximately 23 pounds of marijuana.

John Daly, a 52-year-old male, and Cristina Daly, a 49-year-old female, both of Windsor, are charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.