Police Make Drug Bust And Find Stolen Bike

Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Tuesday July 3rd, 2018 they applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the area of Ouellette Avenue near Ellis Street.

At approximately 7:45pm officers executed the search warrant and arrested two adult occupants without incident.

During the search officers located and seized a variety of suspected illicit drugs.

Officers also encountered a quantity of suspected stolen property within the residence in including a bicycle that had been reported stolen to Windsor Police from a break and enter to a residence back in July of 2017.

Other items seized include a variety of suspected illicit drugs including cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone capsules, crystal methamphetamine, methadone, cannabis marihuana, oxycodone and percocet pills, slightly over $8,000 in Canadian Currency, digital scales and cell phones.

Thomas Bradley, a 52-year-old male from Windsor, and Tracy Weir, a 43-year-old female, both face numerous charges including two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say that his case serves as a true example of how an investigation remains active until solved. It also reinforces the importance of reporting stolen property to police.

Police remind the community of the useful option to register bicycles with our service in the event they become lost or stolen.