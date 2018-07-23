Police Looking For Male After Indecent Act At Ford Test Track

Windsor Police are investigating two separate incidents which they say may involve the same suspect.

The incidents took place on different dates, during the same time period and in the same general area with similar suspect descriptions.

The first was around 3pm on July 12th, 2018. They say that two teenage females were seated on a bench at Ford Test Track and observed a male also seated nearby. The women felt uncomfortable and moved to a different area in the park. The suspect followed them and was seen performing an indecent act.

The second took place on July 18th, 2018. Police say that it appears that the same suspect attended Ford Test Track around 7pm. He was observed riding a bicycle around a teenage female. The girl became uncomfortable and became upset. This was seen by a witness who confronted the suspect. The suspect subsequently fled the area.

Suspect Described as a white male in his late teens to early 20’s. He is 6’0, with a muscular build, with short brown hair and scruffy facial hair.

The suspect was seen riding a red/copper coloured mountain bicycle, eastbound on Milloy Street and then southbound, possibly on Aubin Road. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.