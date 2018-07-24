PHOTO: Cell Phone Theft Suspects

Windsor Police are investigating a commercial break and enter which occurred at a business located in the 3000 block of Dougall Avenue on Monday, July 9th, 2018.

Police say that the suspects forced their way into the business and stole a quantity of cell phones. They were also seen arriving in a stolen Gold Dodge Grand Caravan.

Suspects were described as:

White male, wearing a hoodie, cargo pants and baseball hat.

White male, wearing dark shorts, baseball hat and used t-shirt to conceal his identity. He also had a distinctive tattoo on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.