Pharmacy Robbery Suspect Arrested

Monday July 9th, 2018

Posted at 12:12pm

City News
On the afternoon of Wednesday July 4th, officers were called to a pharmacy in the 300 block of Wyandotte Street West for a report of a robbery.

Police say a lone suspect entered the business while wearing a face mask and demanded narcotics and cash while keeping one hand inside his pocket.

The suspect was given a small amount of narcotics and fled on foot.

On Friday July 6th, police located the suspect in the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Paul Konopaski, a 42-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with robbery and using a disguise with intent to commit robbery.

