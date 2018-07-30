One Charged After Kidnapping, Warrant Issued For Second Suspect

One person is facing charges and a second person is still wanted after a kidnapping incident in the city.

Police say that around on Thursday, July 26th, 2018 a male victim arranged to meet a male in the area of the 4800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

He got into the vehicle with the male and there was also another male inside. The two suspects threatened the victim and forced him to go to a residence.

The victim was able to get out of the residence, and ran to a convenience store in the 200 block of Strabane Avenue to call police.

One of the suspects was arrested and a warrant was issued for the other party.

Blake Carter, a 21-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement, utter death threat and two counts of breach of probation .

Anthony Pompa, a 25-year-old male from Essex County, is wanted on a warrant for kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement and utter death threat.