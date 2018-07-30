Man Electrocuted While Stealing Metal From Transformer

Windsor Police Service are reminding the community of the extreme dangers associated with entering an electrical compound without authorization.

Police were called just after midnight Monday to an industrial building located in the 6600 block of Hawthorn Drive.

Officers found a man suffering serious injuries “consistent with being electrocuted,” according to Windsor Police.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say a fresh hole had been cut in a fence leading to a nearby electrical transformer.

Officers located evidence suggesting that the injured man had been in the process of stealing wires and metal from the business when he was electrocuted.

Charges anticipated against the man include break and enter and possession of break and enter tools.