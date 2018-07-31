Fort Malden Is Free Admission Day On August 4th
Liz Thorne
Tuesday July 31st, 2018
Posted at 10:00am
Fort Malden National Historic Site will offer free admission Day on August 4th.
When the park opens at 10am, activities will include musket demonstrations, noon day gun, a tactical artillery demonstration, and a Marquee Escape room.
Later in the day, starting at 5:30pm, Fort Malden will host a Murder Mystery event. A special fee of $12.10 will be charged for this presentation.
