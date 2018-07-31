Fort Malden Is Free Admission Day On August 4th

Tuesday July 31st, 2018

Posted at 10:00am

Amherstburg
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Fort Malden National Historic Site will offer free admission Day on August 4th.

When the park opens at 10am, activities will include musket demonstrations, noon day gun, a tactical artillery demonstration, and a Marquee Escape room.

Later in the day, starting at 5:30pm, Fort Malden will host a Murder Mystery event. A special fee of $12.10 will be charged for this presentation.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.