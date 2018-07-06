Essex Cannabis Shop Raided By The OPP

A cannabis shop in Essex was raided by the OPP on Friday.

OPP say that they executed a controlled drugs and substances search warrant at the business on Talbot Street North at 10:30am.

A quantity of cannabis marijuana was seized and charges are anticipated.

“The Government of Canada has passed legislation for controlling the production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis for recreational purposes across Canada. Bill C-45 has passed and has received royal assent and the Government of Canada has announced that the legislation will come into effect on October 17th, 2018. Until this time, the OPP will continue to enforce current legislation as written under the CDSA and related federal statutes,” said the OPP in a statement.