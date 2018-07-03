Election 2018 Update: Costante To Run In Ward 2, Renaud To Run For Catholic Board Trustee In Wards 3 And 4

Fabio Costante to run for City Council in Windsor’s Ward 2

Current Catholic School Board Trustee for Wards 2 & 9, Fabio Costante has decided to run for City Council in Windsor’s Ward 2.

In 2010, Costante started several crime-fighting initiatives and founded the Our West End blog to share information necessary to residents in the west-end. With over 600 posts since 2010, the Ourwestend.com blog has developed into a tool for residents to celebrate good news stories about Windsor’s West End while addressing neighbourhood challenges and opportunities.

In 2014, he was elected as School Board Trustee for Ward 2.

Costante, a lawyer by training was a Federal Prosecutor before opening up his own office in the heart of Sandwich Town earlier this year.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for City Council in Ward 2. I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Windsor’s West End as their representative at City Hall. As a neighbourhood advocate, School Board Trustee, and lawyer, I look forward to continuing to work to better the lives of residents of the City of Windsor as a strong voice for Ward 2,” Costante said.

Current Councilor John Elliott has already announced he will seek reelection.

Eric Renaud To Run For Catholic School Board Trustee In Wards 3 And 4

Eric Renaud is seeking the Ward 3 and 4 seat on Windsor-Essex Catholic District Board.

Renaud has been a resident of Windsor for five years and has a background in financial management and business operations.

“I am proud and honored to announce my candidacy. As an active member of the community, I have seen the frustrations of parents trying to deal with the education system. Parents with children with special needs are concerned that their children are not getting the support they need, I want to make sure that every child who has special needs gets the support and attention they need,” said Renaud.

Current Trustee Bernard Mastromattei has also announced his intention to seek reelection.