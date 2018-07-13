DNA Hit Results In Charge From 2016 Bank Robbery

A DNA hit has resulted in a charge from a 2016 bank robbery.

Police say that in the early afternoon of Friday, September 23, 2016 they were called to a robbery at a bank located in the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Investigation determined that a lone adult male entered the bank and communicated with a teller indicating he had a weapon and demanding money.

No weapon was seen. The suspects actions began to draw the attention of a number of bank employees.

The suspect then fled the bank on foot.

Evidence was sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

The Windsor Police Service recently received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences that a suspect had been positively identified from the DNA sample.

On Thursday, July 12th, 2018 officers from the Windsor Police Service attended an address in the Greater Toronto Area region and arrested the suspect without incident.

The arrested male was returned to Windsor to appear in court.

Alan Snowdon, a 47-year-old male from Hamilton, is charged with one count of robbery.