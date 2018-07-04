Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards To Host Country Concert Fundraiser For United Way

Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards Winery is hosting a country music event on Saturday, July 28th, 2018 with proceeds going to the United Way of Windsor and Essex County, to benefit youth programs in Essex County, including the On Track to Success and the Summer Launch program.

The evening will feature local country artists and line dancers along with delicious food, wagon rides, local wine, cider and beer all set in the middle of the vineyard in Harrow.

The headliner act features Nashville recording artist and local rising star Steve Oriet. He will also be doing some live filming for his video “Stomp”, an upcoming country hit, with a choreographed line dance featuring dancers from Pure Academy. Another well-known 4 piece local group, Paying Cash, will showcase the original sound and look of the Man in Black.

The event will open with Tim Nolan, a solo singer/guitarist, with over 30+ years of performing experience, who just returned to our area after performing in the U.S. over the past 17 years.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and $25 VIP Seating area (in advance only) and are available at all Libro Branches in Essex and Kent Counties, on line at www.coopershawkvineyards.com, or by calling the winery at 519-738-4295, press 1.