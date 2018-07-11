Charges Laid In Child Pornography Investigation

Windsor Police have laid several charges in a child pornography investigation.

Police say that in late March of 2018 they received information that a local resident may be involved in the possession and sharing of child pornography via the internet.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation.

On Monday July 9th, 2018 at approximately 3:30pm an adult male was located and arrested without incident.

William Stevenson, a 45-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography, eight counts of distribute / transmit child pornography, ten counts of access child pornography, and two counts of make available sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under 16 years of age to facilitate the offence of sexual assault.

Investigators do not believe that any local children were involved in the child pornography and the investigation remains active.