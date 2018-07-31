Assault Suspect Arrested

Tuesday July 31st, 2018

Posted at 5:07pm

Crime
A suspect wanted for an assault earlier in the month has now been arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY: Assault Suspect Wanted

Police say that around 12pm on Monday July 30th, 2018 they were called to the area of the 300 block of Chatham Street West for a suspicious male.

Through the investigation officers determined the male was the suspect from the earlier assault investigation.  Officers placed him under arrest and also learned he had conditions not to be at this location.

Investigators are still looking to speak with the female (possibly in her late teens) from the original investigation who left prior to speaking with officers.

Casey Hoyt, a 36-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with assault and breach of undertaking.

