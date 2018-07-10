Arrest Made In Little River Acres Murder Investigation

Windsor Police say a suspect has been arrested following a murder last November in the Little River Acres area.

Police were called around 1:30am on Saturday, November 4th, 2017, to the 1100 block of Heathfield Court in the Little River Acres area, for a report of shots that had been fired.

Officers arrived to find numerous people screaming that someone had been shot.

Officers found a 23 year old man who was suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries.

On Friday July 6th, Windsor Police were notified that the suspect, Sumar Al-Rubayi, had been located in Calgary, and had been arrested by Calgary Police.

Al-Rubayi was transported back to Windsor and faces a first degree murder charge.