Adventure Bay Earns 2018 TripAdvisor Certificate Of Excellence

Adventure Bay has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for the fourth straight year.

Now in its eighth year, the Certificate of Excellence program celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“For the fourth year in a row, we’re thrilled by this recognition, and we thank TripAdvisor for helping to facilitate the ongoing conversation with our customers,” said Manager of WIATC and Adventure Bay Jen Knights. “We’ll continue to serve our visitors with care and with pride, and we’re hopeful we can reach this milestone again next year and see our name in the coveted TripAdvisor Hall of Fame.”