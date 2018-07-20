70-Year-Old Man Charged With Sexual Assault On Personal Support Worker

A 70-year-old man is facing a charge of sexual assault.

Police say that on Monday, July 16th 2018 woman, in her 30’s, who works as a personal support worker, reported that she had been sexually assaulted by one of her clients, while working at his residence.

She stated that the male touched her inappropriately.

The male was charged with sexual assault and released on a promise to appear with a future court date.