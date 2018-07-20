70-Year-Old Man Charged With Sexual Assault On Personal Support Worker

Friday July 20th, 2018

Posted at 3:01pm

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A 70-year-old man is facing a charge of  sexual assault.

Police say that on Monday, July 16th 2018 woman, in her 30’s, who works as a personal support worker, reported that she had been sexually assaulted by one of her clients, while working at his residence.
She stated that the male touched her inappropriately.
The male was charged with sexual assault and released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.