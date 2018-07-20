401 Crash Caused By Trucker After Missing Exit

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 near County Road 25 (Puce Road) in Lakeshore have reopened following a crash that sent two to hospital late this morning.

At approximately 11:30am, the driver of a tractor trailer stopped his vehicle in a live lane of traffic on the highway just west of County Road 25. The driver began to reverse his truck after he had missed the Puce Road exit.

A westbound pickup truck hauling an enclosed utility trailer could not avoid the collision striking the tractor trailer.

EMS transported both occupants of the pickup truck to an area hospital, the driver with minor injuries and the passenger receiving serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 49 year old Brampton, Ontario man was not injured and will be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for over 4 hours during the investigation.