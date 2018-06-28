ClearNow
Thursday June 28th, 2018

Posted at 3:00pm

Summer Festivals
The third annual Fiesta Latina takes place this Saturday.

The free celebration of Latin American music, dance and culture takes place, 4pm to 11pm, on Maiden Lane West. Featuring rhythm, dance, children’s workshops and a myriad of youth activities, Fiesta Latina is expected to attract visitors from southwestern Ontario, Michigan and beyond.

“Music brings people together in a positive atmosphere,” said DWBIA Chair Larry Horwitz. “We are extremely pleased to be able to present such high entertainment and to give people an opportunity to experience music and dance from the wonderful Latin culture.”

Full festival details can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

