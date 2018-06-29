ClearNow
Friday June 29th, 2018

Posted at 7:15pm

Chatham-Kent
OPP photo

One person was sent to hospital after a crash on the 401 Friday afternoon.

OPP say it happened around 2:30pm near Communication Road.

They say that traffic was slowing down on the highway while entering the construction zone. The driver of an eastbound vehicle failed to slow down and drove into the back of a stopped pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck came to rest in the center median and the motor vehicle came to rest in the south ditch. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to local hospital by ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

